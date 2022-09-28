UP Govt approves MSME Promotion Policy 2022 and UP Bioenergy Policy 2022

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved a Micro Small Medium Enterprises Promotion Policy (MSME) 2022 and Uttar Pradesh Bioenergy Policy-2022 to help setting up of MSMEs and bioenergy projects, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

The state cabinet also approved a proposal to reorganise the State Planning Commission as the State Transformation Commission (STC) on the pattern of the Niti Aayog.

UP Chief minister Yogi Adityanath chaired the meeting of the state cabinet that decided to set up the State Transformation Commission.

As a part of the new MSME promotion policy, a decision to identify 5 acres or more land in every village panchayat has been taken, in order to boost the MSMEs in villages.The identified land would be then transferred to the directorate of industry.

The policy suggested developing industrial belts on both the sides of expressways, the report said. Five acres or more land within five km or more area on both the sides of expressways under the policy to be identified and developed as industrial clusters to facilitate setting up of the MSMEs. Private sectors holding 10 acres or more land will also be encouraged to develop industrial parks etc.

The bio energy policy would offer incentives to bioenergy (compressed biogas, bioethanol and biodiesel etc.) projects and a token lease rent of Rs. 1 per acre would be charged to provide land for such projects. Not only this, the policy provides for various other incentives and subsidies as well.

Besides, the State Transformation Commission will replace the state planning commission that was set up on August 24, 1972 in UP. CM Yogi Adityanath will be chairman of the commission and finance minister, two deputy chief ministers, agriculture minister, social welfare minister, panchayat raj minister, industrial development minister, minister for Jal Shakti and minister for urban development etc. will be its ex-officio members.

Specialists from different fields would also be nominated to the commission. Additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries of select departments would also be ex-officio members of the commission.

The STC would act as a policy think tank other than performing the work that the state planning commission has been doing so far. The commission will work on several innovations across sectors and help the state government achieve the objective of making Uttar Pradesh a trillion-dollar economy.