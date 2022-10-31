Union MoS MSME Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma asks officials in J&K’s Pulwama district to organise Crafts Melas to support artisans

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: The Union Minister of State for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma called attention to handicrafts in Jammu and Kashmir and asked the local officials in Pulwama district to organise Craft Melas as per a report by Knowledge and News Network (KNN).

The minister was addressing people during his visit to the state to attend the Jan Abhiyan Sabha held under the fourth phase of the J&K Government’s ‘back to village’ programme on Friday.

The programme was rolled out in 2019 and is aimed at strengthening panchayats and improve delivery of village-specific services for a better standard of living in rural areas. Currently, in its fourth edition, the programme has begun across 190 Panchayats of district Pulwama, said the official spokesperson cited by KNN.

Craft Melas will provide a single window platform where local artisans can showcase their products, said MoS MSME.

Besides, Verma interacted with local people of Panchayat Halqa Gangoo at Government Boys High School and gave ear to their issues.

During his interaction, the Minister urged the residents to avail benefits of various government schemes such as J&K Rural Employment Generation Programme (JKREGP) and Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

He further elaborated the significance and benefits of the Back to Village programme to locals.

Earlier, in August, the directorate of Handicrafts and Handloom, Kashmir informed that arts emporium of the state is creating a platform for online exchange and a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed with Flipkart to help the local artisans to sell their products.