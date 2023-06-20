Udyog Aadhar to Udyam Registration: Step-by-step process to migrate from UAM license to Udyam certificate

Migrate Udyog to Udyam: Before the MSME ministry introduced the Udyam registration portal in July 2020, Udyog Aadhaar Memorandum (UAM) was the portal launched in September 2015 for businesses to register as MSMEs. As a result, the government had directed UAM-registered units to migrate to the Udyam portal to continue receiving the benefits offered to MSMEs by the government. The UAM license’s validity was initially till March 31, 2021, but was later extended to December 31, 2021, and further till June last year. During the UAM period (nearly five years), 1,02,32,451 (1.02 crore) registrations were recorded, FE Aspire had reported earlier.

Since July 2020, over 2 crore MSMEs had registered on the Udyam portal so far. This included MSMEs migrated from UAM and Entrepreneur Memorandum (EM) – II certifications and also new businesses which registered as MSMEs for the first time. According to the MSME Ministry’s 2020-21 annual report, 21,96,902 EM-II filings were recorded during the 2007-2015 period before UAM registration stepped in.

Here’s How to Migrate From Udyog Aadhaar to Udyam Registration:

Visit udyamregistration.gov.in and click on ‘For those already having registration as UAM’

Verify your Udyog Aadhaar Number through an OTP on mobile or email and click on ‘Validate and Generate OTP’

Under ‘Migration from UAM to Udyam Registration’, select ‘Yes’ where it asks ‘Do you want to migrate from Udyog Aadhaar Memorandum to Udyam Registration?’ and click on ‘Migrate’

Under ‘PAN Verification’, your ‘Type of Organisation’ and ‘PAN’ details will be pre-filled

Check the consent box to authorise the MSME ministry to use your business data for MSME classification; Click on ‘Validate PAN’ and then click on ‘Continue’ Some fields in the form will be disabled which will get automatically filled after verification from PAN data Also, GSTIN is required for Udyam registration

Select ‘Yes’ if you have GSTIN

Enter your name, email and mobile number; select your social category, gender, whether specially-abled, unit name and its address, and the official address of the enterprise

Select ‘EM-II’ or ‘Previous UAM’ if you have a previous EM-II or UAM registration number

Enter enterprise registration date, date of commencement, bank details, type of activity whether manufacturing or services

Enter the NIC code as per your business activity NIC code can be checked from the ‘NIC Code’ tab on the Udyam Registration portal

Enter the number of people employed and check the declaration box to inform that no child is employed in your enterprise

The ‘Written Down Value’ and ‘Total Turnover’ details will be auto-filled in the form if you had filed ITR for the previous year

Enter ‘Exclusion of Cost of Pollution Control, Research & Development and Industrial Safety Devices’ and ‘Net Investment in Plant and Machinery or Equipment’ To compute the total investment, the original investment is to be taken into account excluding the cost of pollution control, research and development, and industrial safety devices

Next, select yes or no if you want to get registered on the GeM portal, TReDS portal, National Career Service portal, NSIC’s B2B portal and whether you want to avail free .in internet domain and a business email ID

‘District Industries Centre’ detail will be pre-filled; click on ‘Submit and Get Final OTP’

Enter the OTP you will receive and the captcha; click on ‘Final Submit’

Your migration from UAM to the Udyam portal is completed and your Udyam Registration Number will be displayed on the page

