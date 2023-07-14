Udyam and Government e-Marketplace sign an MoU for data sharing and market linkages

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Government e-Marketplace (GeM), the public procurement platform of the Government of India, and the Udyam platform, the government’s MSME registration portal, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to share the data of MSMEs registered on Udyam with GeM. This collaboration is intended to spread awareness and sensitise MSE sellers about the GeM portal.

The Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Narayan Rane, shared the news about the MoU on Twitter. His tweet quoted, “Ministry of MSME (Udyam) & @GeM_India join hands through MoU to empower MSEs. By sharing data, conducting workshops, facilitating market linkages, and promoting the Public Procurement Policy, we ignite a new era of growth and unleash the potential of India’s small businesses.”

According to the information shared in the Minister’s tweet, GeM will conduct workshops and training sessions for the Udyam-registered MSMEs on the public procurement portal and facilitate online market linkages for last-mile MSEs in public procurement through seller registration and onboarding on the GeM portal.

Also read: Goa govt signs MoU with CGTMSE to enable collateral-free loans to MSMEs

The sharing of data between the two platforms will be through API (Application Programming Interface) integration, enabling MSEs to onboard GeM in just two steps. This partnership will also give MSEs a chance to participate in trade fairs, exhibitions, conclaves, and expos, as well as participate in Make in India initiatives to help government buyers meet their MSE procurement targets.

Also read: Udyam and CGTMSE collaborate to exchange MSME data

Currently, there are 65.42 lakh sellers registered on the GeM portal, including 8.32 lakh micro and small sellers. Udyam has 2.06 crore MSMEs registered, out of which over 1.99 crores are micro-enterprises, 6 lakh are small, and about 52,688 are medium enterprises.

Subscribe to Financial Express SME newsletter now: Your weekly dose of news, views, and updates from the world of micro, small, and medium enterprises