TN Small Industries Minister T M Anbarasan lays the foundation stone for a new industrial park near Coimbatore

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Tamil Nadu Minister for Small Industries, T M Anbarasan on Wednesday laid the foundation for an industrial park at Kittampalayam village near Sulur taluka of Coimbatore district, which he said would be the largest park in Asia, as per a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI).

The Arignar Anna Industrial Park spread across 316 acres of land would house 585 small and medium industries. Infrastructure such as water tank, industrial sheds and roads will be built within a period of four to six months at the cost of Rs 24.61 crore, said the minister. Out of the total expense, the state government has allotted Rs 10 crore for the park and the remaining Rs 14.61 crore will be shared by the beneficiaries, Anbarasan added.

He claimed that the Arignar Anna Industrial Park will be the largest industrial park across Asia containing industries like engineering, powerloom and garments.

It is expected that the park will create new jobs by offering 15,000 direct and 25,000 indirect employment opportunities.

The industrial park project was planned during the previous DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) regime and the land for the same was acquired 12 years ago, the minister alleged.

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO), a government agency for industrial development, is looking at developing six thematic industrial parks spread across 45,000 acres in the state to support MSMEs. B. Krishnamoorthy, Additional Secretary and Project Director, TIDCO said that the state government will develop two parks in Chennai, three in Coimbatore and one space park at Kulasekarapattinam in Thoothukudi.

Notably, Tamil Nadu is the top state in India with the maximum number of factories including MSMEs followed by Gujarat and Maharashtra, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) seventh edition of its annual report Handbook of Statistics on Indian States 2021-22.