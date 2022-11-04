The state’s new food processing policy will address the concerns of the MSMEs: Yogi Adityanath

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that the state will soon launch the new food processing policy which will address the concerns raised by the entrepreneurs in the micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) sector as per a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI).

Also Read: PhonePe sets up 10 lakh SmartSpeakers for merchants, records over 100 cr transactions across India

“We will seriously consider your proposal to exempt such produce from mandi duty and cess. In the new processing policy, the government will take full care of the interests of the enterprises associated with the food processing industry,” the minister assured.

The Chief Minister added that the policy will help farmers earn better prices by selling their produce straight to the processing sector.

Stressing upon the ‘Beej Se Bazar Tak’ approach, Yogi mentioned that only by following it, “we can create employment and also fulfil the resolve of increasing the income of the farmers”.

Yogi also expressed his pleasure over the interest shown by entrepreneurs in considering the opportunities in the field of food processing. “I congratulate all entrepreneurs who worked in the field of MSME and food processing industries and contributed to carrying out Prime Minister Modi’s resolve to double the income of ‘Annadatas’ (farmers),” he said.

The resolve to make UP a $1 trillion economy will be fulfilled only when the work in every sector is completed effectively with full commitment, he stated.

Also Read: Govt’s GeM portal hits 12 million order volume in purchases from MSMEs

Hailing the state’s capacity to accommodate 90 lakh MSME units, he added that the state government is planning to bring new policies for each sector separately.

The government has provided many incentives through the sectoral policies and brought more than 25 policies so far, said Yogi. “Today, the Nivesh Mitra Portal in Uttar Pradesh is the single window platform offering the most services in the nation,” he added.