The state govt needs to work with the MSME ministry to boost sectoral growth, says Mizoram’s Industry Minister

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: The Commerce and Industry Minister of Mizoram, R Lalthangliana said in order to boost micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) growth, the state government needs to work in tandem with the Ministry of MSMEs, Government of India.

He added, “it will be heartening to see SC-ST entrepreneurs from Mizoram leverage benefits offered under NSSH (National Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Hub Scheme) and various other schemes of the Ministry of MSME.”

Also Read: Overseas Indian banks reap over Rs 700 cr in fee for trade finance related services: RBI survey

The National SC-ST Hub has been set up to provide professional support to SC-ST entrepreneurs, enabling them to effectively participate in the public procurement process and to fulfil the obligations under the Central Government Public Procurement Policy for MSMEs. The Hub was launched by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, on October 18, 2016.

The minister was speaking at the National SC-ST Hub Mega Conclave organised by the Ministry of MSME in Aizawl.

Mercy Epao, Joint Secretary, Ministry of MSME said that the MSME ministry implemented the NSSH Scheme with the objective of creating an ecosystem for SC/ST entrepreneurs and hand holding them to participate in public procurement to reach a four per cent mandate as per the public procurement policy.

Also Read: CGTMSE: Loan guarantee amount to micro, small enterprises near pre-Covid levels in H1 FY23 itself

The event was also attended by B B Swain, Secretary, Ministry of MSME who spoke about the efforts of the Ministry of MSME to augment the capacity and promote MSMEs and entrepreneurship culture in India.

Aspiring and existing SC-ST entrepreneurs along with stakeholders from Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), lending institutions, Government eMarketplace (GeM), Rural Self Employment Training Institutes (RSeti), etc were present at the conclave.