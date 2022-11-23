The MoU between WTC Mumbai and IIWM will explore opportunities for MSMEs, said Rupa Naik, Executive Director, WTC Mumbai

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: The World Trade Centre, M. Visvesaraya Industrial Research and Development Centre (MVIRDC), Mumbai has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Institute of Waste Management (IIWM), Bangalore to promote trade, investment, technology transfer and knowledge sharing in waste management and circular economy sectors. The collaboration will foster sustainable practices in trade and environment.

The MoU has been signed “with the vision of organising trade programmes, delegations and discussions on waste management to include sustainability and inclusiveness in the programme,” said Rupa Naik, Executive Director, World Trade Center Mumbai.

She further said that waste management is one of the upcoming sectors and India can grab this opportunity since there’s a huge need to address volumes of waste across the world.

“With this we also hope that we will be able to explore opportunities for MSMEs, startups in this segment which is waste management,” said Naik.

She also informed that the collaboration is planning to propose different programmes and it seeks participation from people.

Bineesha Payattati, Executive Director, International Institute of Waste Management (IIWM) said, “We have realised today that waste management or anything on sustainability is not very local but it is global and in this era of COP27 and the climate change, we really need to look at trade and the trade relations which also have these kinds of sustainability principles in it.”

She added that it’s not enough to look at technology transfers but these transfers should make sure that both the countries adhere to all the sustainability principles and also promote it holistically.

“We’re not only looking to adhere to the legal system but also in (the) future how it is going to help the next generation,” said Payattati.

She added that the partnership will benefit MSMEs and the country through waste management and by bringing sustainability and inclusiveness to the world.