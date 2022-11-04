The government offers many financial aids to the youth so they can embark on the path of entrepreneurship

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the central government is providing all sorts of financial assistance to startups and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) so that the youth can utilize their talent and get on the path of entrepreneurship.

“The central government has begun the initiative to provide job opportunities to 10 lakh people ….and now other state governments will also set up job fairs in their respective states,” said PM Modi.

Addressing the Rozgar Mela 2022 organized by the Government of Maharashtra via video message, Modi said that the government aims to provide equal employment as well as entrepreneurship opportunities to dalits, tribals and women.

He added that the centre is also helping and pushing Self Help Groups (SHGs) in the rural areas. “In the past eight years, eight crore women have joined SHGs. The government has extended financial aid up to Rs 5.50 lakh crore. Women associated with these groups are growing their businesses as well as creating job opportunities for other women.”

With the changing nature of jobs, the government too is taking cognizance of the changing nature of jobs and creating similar opportunities for the youth, he added.

Not only this, the centre is also investing in Information Technology (IT), infrastructure and other sectors to create employment opportunities across the country.

“Under Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY), the government has disbursed loans up to Rs 20 lakh crore,” said Modi.

In Maharashtra, the central government has approved 225 projects worth more than Rs 2 lakh crores and these projects are either underway or are about to kick start.

Investments worth Rs 75,000 crores for railways and Rs 50,000 crores for roads have been set aside for different projects.

“Such investments by the government create numerous employment opportunities and Maharshtra will see more such opportunities in the future,” said Modi.