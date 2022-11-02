Textile players should move up the value chain and produce high value products: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal on Tuesday asked textile industry players to move up the value chain and focus on producing high value products.

In an interaction with the beneficiaries of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme 2.0 for textiles at a review meeting in New Delhi, Goyal asked the beneficiaries to focus on improving the quality of textile products made in India to make them world-class.

The review meeting was attended by representative of 49 companies and key dignitaries of Ministry of Textiles.

The minister highlighted that textile was one of the sectors identified by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an industry with immense potential, owing to its capability of generating employment and boosting growth and exports.

The Unique Selling Proposition (USP) of the Indian textile industry must not be restricted to cheap labor, said Goyal. He also called attention to the remuneration of the textile sector workers, asking that they should be paid fairly, given social security and brought into the formal sector.

The minister further informed that the government was looking at the second edition of the PLI scheme and directed officials of the Textile Ministry to undertake extensive stakeholder consultations before finalizing the contours of PLI 2.0.

Under the PLI Textile Part 1, 67 applicants had applied out of which 64 were selected and out of these 64 companies, 55 companies had formed participant companies, the ministry stated in its official statement. The proposed investment during the entire tenure of the scheme is Rs 19,789 crores out of which investment worth Rs 1,536 crores has been done, so far.

The PLI scheme review meeting was held to understand the implementation status of the projects under the scheme and for resolving the issues, if any.

Besides that, National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDC) shared the ready availability of land with plug and play facilities at Dholera, Aurangabad, Greater Noida and Indore.

The Minister also directed the textile ministry to keep in touch with the participants and resolve the state and administrative issues faced by them.