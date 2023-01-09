Textile industry should capture the global market and move up the value chain: MoS Textile Darshana Jardosh

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Darshana Jardosh, Union Minister of State for Textile and Railways said that India’s textile industry should capture the global market and move up the value chain, while making research and marketing imperative, as per a report by Knowledge and News Network (KNN).

Speaking at the inauguration of the three-day (January 7-9) Surat International Textile Expo (SITEX), Jardosh highlighted that the central funds for the textile industry, which was Rs 400 crore, have increased to Rs 1,200 crore.

The seventh edition of the exhibition saw participation of more than 100 exhibitors, including textile machinery manufacturers from European and Japanese companies.

Calling upon the industry’s focus on readymade garments, the minister said there is major potential in these garments and technical textiles. The textile industry should pay attention to it and also become the largest exporter in the silk sector, she suggested.

Himanshu Bodawala, SGCCI president while speaking on the occasion said, “Union Textile Minister Piyush Goyal made an appeal to the textile industry people to keep target of exports over 100 billion US dollars till 2030. The SITEX 2023 will be a tool to help to achieve the target.”

“The central government had done Free Trade agreement with the US, European, and African countries and even attempts are being made to cover more foreign countries. These agreements will also help to increase the textile exports,” he added.

In 2019, the state government had introduced interest waiver and interest subsidy schemes for the textile industry, said Balvantsinh Rajput, Gujarat Industry Minister who attended the event.

“The state government is working on all aspects for the upcoming Mega textile park at Navsari under PM Mitra scheme,” he added.

SITEX was organised by Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI) in association with Southern Gujarat Chamber Trade and Industry Development Centre (SGCTIDC).