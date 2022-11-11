Telangana Textile Minister, KT Rama Rao to lay the foundation stone for mini textile park near Kodakandla Mandal centre

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Telangana’s Minister for Handlooms and Textiles, KT Rama Rao (KTR) is expected to lay the foundation for a mini textile park near Kodakandla mandal centre in Jangaon district of the state, as per a report by Telangana Today.

The proposed site at Kodakandla was visited by Ch. Shivalingaiah, District Collector of Jangaon along with Prapul Desai, Additional Collector and Santosh Kumar Rama, Zonal Manager of Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC), a state agency for infrastructure development in the industrial areas on Thursday.

The minister (KTR) is expected to visit the site by the end of this month or early next month and hence, the District Collector asked the concerned authorities to make the required arrangements.

Keeping in mind the welfare of the weavers community, the state government had decided to set up the textile park in Kodakandla mandal to create new livelihood avenues for about 20,000 weaving families in the area. This has been done after the efforts made by the Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

To set up the textile park, the government would have to acquire at least 60 acres of the land from people who will be suitably compensated, informed officials.

“Only nearly 10 acres of the government is now available at the village. But we need a total of 70 acres of the land for setting up the textile park,” officials said.

The duty of identifying the land and acquiring it by issuing a notification has been assigned to the Station Ghanpur Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), Krishnaveni.

The market value of the land in the village has been estimated at Rs 15 lakh per acre as per the government records, the report said.

Once the land is allotted, the TSIIC will develop the basic infrastructure including the roads, drains and other facilities in the textile park. The park will take at least a year to get developed, as per the sources.

In August this year, the state government had launched an insurance scheme Nethanna Ku Bima on the lines of Rythu Bima, in association with LIC, that is likely to benefit 80,000 weavers in the handloom and powerloom sectors, the industries minister had said.