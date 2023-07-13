Tata Technologies to set up three Common Engineering Facilities Centers in Karnataka for MSMEs: Karnataka Industries Minister

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Tata Technologies, a subsidiary of the Tata Group, has proposed opening three Common Engineering Facilities Centers (CEFCs) in Karnataka to support MSMEs in the state. According to a report by the Press Trust of India, the three facilities will require an investment of approximately Rs 2,000 crore, as stated by Karnataka’s Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil.

The representatives of Tata Technologies met with the Minister at the Vidhana Soudha, the legislative assembly of Karnataka, and submitted their proposal, according to the Ministry’s release.

Under the proposed plan, the engineering services company will establish the CEFCs through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Tata Technologies will own 70 per cent of the stakes, while the Karnataka Government will own the remaining 30 per cent.

Each facility will cost around Rs 630 crore, and Tata Technologies plans to set up three such centres in the state, each requiring five acres of land.

These centres will cater to Advanced Manufacturing 4.0, Electric Vehicle Testing, and Aerospace and Defense, benefiting MSMEs and emerging startups operating in these fields.

Established in 1989, Tata Technologies operates in 27 countries across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America, providing services in engineering and design, manufacturing, product development, and IT service management to automotive and aerospace original equipment manufacturers, as well as industrial machinery companies.

