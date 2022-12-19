Tamil Nadu to set up six thematic industrial parks to support MSMEs: Report

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO), a government agency for industrial development is looking at developing six thematic industrial parks in the state to support the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), as per a report by The Hindu citing B. Krishnamoorthy, Additional Secretary and Project Director, TIDCO.

Speaking about the key projects at a conference on Aerospace and Defence Manufacturing Technologies on December 16, Krishnamoorthy said that the government will develop six parks – two in Chennai, three in Coimbatore and one space park at Kulasekarapattinam in Thoothukudi, according to the December 17 report. The conference was organised by the Tamil Nadu Technology Development and Promotion Centre of the CII (Confederation of Indian Industry).

The official further informed that the state government, through SIPCOT (State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited), currently had approximately 35,000 acres of land and was also considering acquisition of around 10,000 acres in the next five years to develop the six thematic industrial parks.

“The creation of the thematic industrial parks will provide a plug-and-play ecosystem to the companies planning to expand or set up new facilities related to aerospace and defence manufacturing,” Krishnamoorthy said.

M. Ponnuswami, chairman, MSME and Ease of Doing Business Sub-Committee, CII-Southern Region, said, “With the Atmanirbhar Bharat Mission, Tamil Nadu has been ranked no. 3 in the country in the ease of doing business. The possibilities of the state being ranked first in the coming years is higher as it supports the micro, small and medium enterprises in the aerospace and defence sector.”

During the conference, Rajinder Singh Bhatia, president, defence, Bharat Forge, an automotive and defence industries forging company, and chairman of its aerospace subsidiary, Kalyani Strategic Systems said, “Five years ago, India had 6,000 start-ups, and not one of them was in the defence sector. Just last year, India had 9,000 start-ups, of which 900 were in the defence sector. This surge in the start-ups is due to The Innovations For Defence Excellence (iDEX) programme that changed the very landscape of this sector.”

An initiative by the Union Ministry of Defence, iDEX aims to boost innovation and technology in Defence and Aerospace by engaging Industries including MSMEs, start-ups, individual innovators, R&D (Research and Development) institutes, etc.

Meanwhile, the state government also announced that farmland would not be acquired to establish the industrial park in the Annur and Mettupalayam taluks of Coimbatore district amid local farmers’ protest, said The Hindu in another report on December 17.