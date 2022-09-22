Tamil Nadu sellers get orders worth Rs 7,400 cr through GeM

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Sellers in Tamil Nadu received orders to the tune of Rs 7,400 crore through the Government e-Marketing (GeM) portal, a top official told PTI on Wednesday.

The figure was revealed at the backdrop of ‘GeM Seller Samvaad’ jointly organised by the GeM portal and Press Information Bureau in Chennai.

Vijendra Pandian, Commissioner, Tamil Nadu Treasuries and Accounts Department, said that Tamil Nadu has done transactions worth Rs 1,108 crore through GeM since 2014 and over Rs 7,400 crore sales have been done by sellers in the state, according to PTI.

During the meeting, discussions were held to resolve problems and grievances faced by the vendors and awareness was created about doing business in other states including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, said the PIB release.

GeM’ Deputy Chief Executive Officer Muralidharan told PTI that they have joined hands with CSC e-Governance services and postal department to enable inclusivity. The integration of GeM with Udyam portal has enabled real time procurement registration of MSMEs in GeM, he said.

A help-desk support is also available in 12 regional languages including Tamil, he informed.

Launched by the central government in 2016, the GeM portal is hosted by Directorate General of Supplies and Goods (DGS&D) for the online procurement of common user goods and services by the Centre and State government ministries and departments.