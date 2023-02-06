Sports has the potential to create jobs in the MSME sector: PM Modi

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that sports is a huge sector with the potential to generate employment in the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, as per a report by the Knowledge News and Network (KNN).

PM Modi was addressing participants of the Jaipur Mahakhel tournament virtually on Sunday. In the tournament, more than 6,400 young athletes took part from nearly 450 gram panchayats, municipalities and wards of all the eight Legislative Assembly Regions of Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha constituency.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the competition, Modi said, “Sports is a vast industry which has the potential to generate many jobs, specifically in the MSME sector.”

Further, hailing the new scheme Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman Yojana (PM-VIKAS) announced in the Union Budget 2023, PM Modi said that it will allow the country’s craftsmen to work on their skill and maximise the reach of their goods. “With the help of this scheme, they are set to be part of the MSME system,” he stated.

Highlighting the role of sports in the SME industries, the PM said, “It will boost self-employment. Also, all sports equipment is produced by small and medium-scale industries.”

Meanwhile, the PM-VIKAS Yojana is aimed at enabling the country’s artisans to improve the quality, scale, and reach of their products, integrating them with the MSME value chain.

After the budget announcement, Modi called the traditional artisans such as carpenters, iron smiths, goldsmiths, potters, sculptors and many others as the creators of the nation. “For the first time, the country has come up with many schemes as a tribute to the hard work and creation of these people. Arrangements have been made for training, credit and market support to them. PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman, that is, PM ViKaS will bring a big change in the lives of crores of ‘Vishwakarmas’,” said Modi in his first reaction to the budget 2023 announcement.