Small businesses to soon provide boat, vessel service to govt on e-commerce portal GeM

Ease of doing business for MSMEs: The government will soon launch boat and vessel service on its e-commerce portal Government eMarketplace (GEM) and service providers for taking care of the supply, manning, operation and maintenance of the required boats. Boat and vessel hiring is among a number of new services GeM is looking at to diversify its offerings after removing thousands of unpopular categories from the portal earlier this year.

“You will now be able to hire boats through GeM! After a series of new services being added, GeM is now preparing to launch hiring of boat and vessel service on its portal soon,” the portal tweeted. It recently added language services for interpretation and translation work, professional manpower services including administration, accounts, human resources, finance and maintenance, water tanker supply services, data centre operations, courier service, agencies for achieving climate goals, and more.

Out of nearly 11,000 categories, 10,738 were product categories and only 269 were service categories on GeM as of November 27, 2022, offering 29.39 lakh products and 2.33 lakh services respectively.

Subscribe to Financial Express SME newsletter now: Your weekly dose of news, views, and updates from the world of micro, small, and medium enterprises

Earlier this year, GeM CEO Prashant Kumar Singh informed FE Aspire of removing sellers and categories that weren’t active or in demand among buyers. The category count was reduced from earlier around 16,000. “We have removed around 6,000 categories three months back that had problems such as sellers were not onboarded properly or there were negligible sellers or products were not in demand in those categories,” Singh had said.

On the buyer side, the union cabinet in June this year had approved the inclusion of cooperatives as buyers on GeM. According to the Department of Commerce, over 400 cooperative societies in India were registered on the GeM portal in the past three months. Launched in August 2016, The portal had 54.62 lakh sellers currently with the initial 10 lakh sellers registering in the first 4.5 years (till January 2021) of GeM’s operation.

The second edition of the ScaleUp Summit by the Financial Express is here. Register now.