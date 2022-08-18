SIDBI to set up 300 stitching schools to boost women’s entrepreneurship

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) in partnership with consumer durables company, Usha International Limited (UIL) has launched the 5th phase of its flagship initiative Mission Swavalamban to set up 300 Swavalamban Silai Schools across ten districts of six states/union territories according to a company statement released on Tuesday.

These schools will be launched in Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Goa, Puducherry, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh to empower rural women and help them evolve as homepreneurs (essentially entrepreneurs who operate their businesses from their homes).

Commenting on the launch, Sivasubramanian Ramann, CMD, SIDBI said, “As we celebrate our Independence with the theme of ‘Udyam Se Aazadi” by promoting women entrepreneurship, artisans and large-scale livelihood promotion. SIDBI is glad to announce that, through this joint initiative 2,700 Swavalamban Silai Schools have been set up covering 2,618 villages, 198 blocks, and 48 districts across 17 states,”

SIDBI is the principal financial institution for the promotion, financing, and development of the micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) sector and through their joint initiative with UIL, schools have been set up in the states of Uttar Pradesh (UP), Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Tripura and Mizoram as part of Mission Swavalamban.

Through this program, women entrepreneurs are trained in stitching, maintenance & repairing sewing machines, in addition to life and entrepreneurial skills by expert trainers of UIL. According to the statement, the women entrepreneurs in this initiative have contributed to the “Har Ghar Tiranga” mission by making 75,000 flags and had also previously contributed to the fight against Covid-19 as well by making 1.5 lakh masks in seven states.

Through the first four phases of the initiative, 2,700 homepreneurs have been skilled and to create a ripple effect, the existing entrepreneurs have enlisted 27,000+ learners under them and are now acting as trainers to imbue entrepreneurship culture in them. On average, 40-45 per cent of these women entrepreneurs earn Rs 3000-3500 each month. Furthermore, 160 women entrepreneurs of this initiative have been onboarded on the Government e-Market (GeM) platform.

According to the statement, the joint initiative has uplifted women from deprived sections of society as well, of the 2,700 women entrepreneurs, 40 per cent women belong to the Other Backward Class category, and 39 per cent of women belong to the Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe category. Moreover, 60 per cent of the women who have set up Silai schools are from the Below the Poverty Line category.

SIDBI aims to reach 5,000 schools nationwide and encourage these entrepreneurs to take up roles in the readymade garment sector by incorporating embroidery and fashion designing in the initiative, as per the statement.