SIDBI and Maharashtra Govt to organize conclaves in its 36 districts to promote MSME growth

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) announced its collaboration with Maharashtra Government’s Directorate of Industries to organize District Conclaves on “Investment Promotion, Export, Ease of Doing Business, (EoDB) and One District One Product (ODOP)” in all 36 districts of the state.

There would be two-day conclaves in 18 districts and one-day conclaves in the rest of the districts in Maharashtra.

Sivasubramanian Ramann, Chairman and Managing Director, SIDBI said, in the company’s statement, that these conclaves will leverage the strengths of each district, spur new investments and boost exports. The conclaves would enable Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in attracting investment and growing their business.

He added that SIDBI is working in tandem with the state government for growth of the sector in the state and increasing the flow of credit to MSMEs.There is a special focus on infrastructure development, venture capital to startups and green finance for sustainability of MSMEs.

Harshadeep Kamble, Principal Secretary and Development Commissioner, Industries Department, Government of Maharashtra said that these conclaves, starting from September 19, 2022, will benefit MSMEs, industrialists and exporters of the district.

“Maharashtra is the leading industrial state in the country contributing 14.2% of India’s GDP and around 21% of the country’s total exports. The Industries Department is implementing various schemes and policies to boost investment, export and Ease of Doing Business,” said Kamble

He added, “Maharashtra has also taken definitive steps for successful implementation for ODOP initiative. These conclaves were being organized to create further awareness at district level, boost the MSME ecosystem at grass root level, attract more investment in Maharashtra and further increase export growth.”

The Conclave would host speakers from the District Export Promotion Committee, the District Industries Centre and the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Export Promotion Councils.