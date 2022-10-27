Shiprocket goes live on government’s e-commerce platform ONDC as its first inter-city logistics provider

Logistics for MSMEs: The Delhi-based shipping and logistics facility provider Shiprocket has onboarded the government’s e-commerce network platform Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and has executed its first live transaction on October 22, 2022.

Shiprocket claims to be the first inter-city logistics provider to join the ONDC network enabling sellers on the platform to pick up their products from 24,000 pin codes across the country and ship them to their consumers.

In addition to that, ONDC and Shiprocket are also working to enable warehousing as a service on ONDC, the company said in its official statement. This facility will allow small and medium businesses to provide same-day shipping services to their customers.

“ONDC’s mission is to enable an inclusive eCommerce ecosystem for all of India where a business in a small village in a remote corner of India can have the confidence and the opportunity to sell their products to customers anywhere in the country,” said ONDC CEO, T Koshy.

The collaboration is supposed to increase ONDC’s footprint from hyperlocal logistics within a city to inter-city shipping.

“With an increase in digitization in India, sellers from tier 2 and 3 cities are emerging and they need logistics support, hence we are creating an inclusive and open-access tech ecosystem for them to ease their business. Our mission is to reach every independent retailer in the country and enable them with state of the art technology that can help them better manage their delivery and customer experience and be able to compete on even keel with the larger platforms that are out there,” said Shiprocket’s Co-founder, Saahil Goel.

Reportedly, Shiprocked grossed Rs 611.13 crore operating revenue for the financial year 2021-22, an increase of 71 per cent from the previous fiscal.

The company entered the unicorn club this year in August after a funding round of $32 million from marquee investors such as Lightrock India, Temasek, Bertelsmann and others.