Shah Rukh Khan is endorsing your local small business, retail shop, and others this Diwali; here’s how

The ad posted on YouTube is nearing 8.5 lakh views so far. (Image: IE)

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: The pervasiveness of India’s effervescent MSME sector is quite tremendous across industries, so much so that big and small brands want to increasingly strengthen their connect with them. Global confectionary brand Cadbury, which seemingly has a penchant for churning out advertisements, on different occasions in India, that connect with viewers’ emotions, has now found a way to endorse Covid-hit small businesses this Diwali. And to do that, it has roped in Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan to become the brand ambassador for these small businesses in Cadbury’s new 2.18-minute video titled Not Just a Cadbury Ad.

“This Diwali you too should shop for your clothes from Fashionova Emporium. And then, Empire Footwear, you must have heard of them? Make sure that you buy your shoes from them. And definitely buy your stylish sunglasses from nearby Heaven Eye Optician,” Shah Rukh Khan said in the video that featured many shop owners and retailers. Cadbury explained in the video that it used machine learning to use Shah Rukh Khan’s face and voice to name the local stores in the ads. Towards the end, the video showed how small businesses can customise it with their basic business information and share it on social media platforms to promote themselves.

Subscribe to Financial Express SME newsletter now: Your weekly dose of news, views, and updates from the world of micro, small, and medium enterprises

“Different versions of the same ad with local store names were targeted as per the pin code of the viewer, showing them only the nearby stores. But it is impossible to cover all the stores, so we gave people the power to create their own version of not just a Cadbury ad. Any small business owner could promote their store through their own social media network,” Cadbury said in the ad.

The ad posted on YouTube is nearing 8.5 lakh views so far. “Superb @DairyMilkIn @iamsrk what a use of machine learning to create something so localised; promote small time stores around us – need of the hour post Covid !!” Jalpesh Mehta, Senior Banker and Mentor, AIM, NITI Aayog replied in his tweet. MSMEs including retailers, traders, etc., have been one of the key focus areas for large businesses in India to enable the latter’s future growth by catering to MSMEs with their services or partnering with them to further reach out to the large consumer base in the country.