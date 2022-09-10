Seller base on Amazon Business increases by 4543% in the last five years

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Amazon’s online wholesale market, Amazon Business saw its seller base grow by 4543 per cent to 6,50,000 sellers, up from 14,000 sellers in the last five years, Suchit Subhas, Director, Amazon Business told FEAspire.

Launched in 2017, Amazon’s B2B ecommerce platform enables businesses to meet their procurement requirements by offering products such as food supplies, office furniture, stationary, copier paper, smartphones, laptops, electronics, office decor amongst others.

“Five years back, as we were launching Amazon Business in India, our research showed that MSMEs can save anywhere from 7-10 per cent of their cost by having an efficient procurement process. Also, we saw that due to manual buying processes and multiple vendors, the indirect spending constitutes up to 20 per cent of a company’s budget and takes almost 80 per cent of their time,” said Subhas.

Today, Amazon Business has over 15 crore products available with GST invoices for business purchases across categories.

“We are connecting the seller directly to the business so it helps in removing the intermediaries, making faster deliveries and the marketplace dynamics ensure the prices are competitive,” he added.

On the difference from Amazon’s customer-facing app, Subhas said, Amazon Business has features such as multiple user accounts, a spend-analyzer tool to track purchasing patterns, option to request quotes for bulk purchases to enable businesses to streamline their procurement.

To commemorate five years of its launch, Amazon Business also announced the launch of Small Business Week, a week-long shopping festival from September 12th to 18th, 2022 offering deals and offers for its customers.

For Amazon, Amazon Business in India is the second largest B2B marketplace after the US, said the company’s statement. It claims that there is a 35 per cent increase in monthly active users that has led to a 111 per cent increase in sales with over 30 per cent of the orders from customers in tier two and tier three cities.

Amazon Business launched the Android and iOS optimized mobile app earlier this year. The B2B marketplace competes with players such as Flipkart Wholesale, Reliance’s JioMart, udaan, IndiaMart amongst others.