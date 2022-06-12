Schneider Electric revamps IT partner programme for SME partners to hone skills, co-develop solutions, more

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Energy management company Schneider Electric has revamped its mySchneider IT Partner Program to help existing partners expand and differentiate their business by becoming a strategic advisor and expert in the market. The programme focuses on unique specializations for partners including IT Solution Provider, IT Software and Services Provider, and Data Center Solution Provider. In India, the company has an overall base of around 4,000 partners, of which 112 are ‘managed’ partners, part of the existing programme.

“These 112 are small business partners we focus on in building their skills, in co-approaching customers with developers, co-developing solutions with them,” Sachin Bhalla, Vice President and Country General Manager, Secure Power Division, India and SAARC told reporters at the launch of the revamped programme. SMEs working with Schneider are IT resellers selling laptops and networking equipment, doing electrical installations and system integration work, and now branching into UPS installation as well.

“The main objective is how do we train these partners in different skill sets instead of how many partners we want to reach. We want to have partners which can serve customers in each area Schneider wants to be. So maybe only 112 partners can serve in all the areas or maybe we will need some more partners in future,” said Bhalla.

Subscribe to Financial Express SME newsletter now: Your weekly dose of news, views, and updates from the world of micro, small, and medium enterprises

Over the past ten years, members of the existing IT channel programme have reaped benefits including discounts, tools, and offers from Schneider Electric and its flagship APC brand that provides clean battery back-up power, surge protection, and IT physical infrastructure, the company said. Partners participating in the evolved program will stay agile amid today’s evolving market trends, and in turn, produce approximately eight times higher revenue, it added.

All specializations for partners will be rolled out over the next 12-18 months, beginning with IT Solution Provider which is available now. The first specialisation is ideal for IT providers who are experts in IT infrastructure solutions within distributed IT environments, Schneider said.