Research institute TERI plans to introduce low-carbon technologies in AP’s MSMEs with Japan’s assistance 

Sustainability for MSMEs: The New Delhi-based research institute, The Energy and Resource Institute (TERI) is planning to introduce low-carbon technologies in Andhra Pradesh-based MSMEs with the assistance of the Japanese government, said a report by The Hindu.

TERI after due consultation and consent from Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) and other concerned departments will be able to bring in these technologies from Japan.

Also Read: Beekeeping has helped in raising crop production by 30%: KVIC Chairman Manoj Kumar

Girish Sethi, Senior Director, TERI, said that the Japan-India Technology Match-Making Platform (JITMAP) is working to create awareness among MSMEs in India. He was speaking at the conference “Building a Resilient De-Carbonised Society in India through Environmental Infrastructure and Technology,” organised by TERI in association with the Institute of Global Environment Strategies (IGES).

There is wide scope to introduce low-carbon technologies from Japan in the MSME sector of Andhra Pradesh, he added.

As per a study by TERI, the energy consumption in the industries sector of Andhra Pradesh was around 18,844 MU (million units) (as per APERC tariff order 2022-2023). Out of this, MSMEs consumed around 5,000 MU per annum as per the AP DISCOMs data, the report said.

“Even if ten per cent energy is saved, 500 MU savings could be achieved with an estimated monetary savings of Rs 300 crore per annum by implementing energy efficiency measures in a phased manner,” Sethi added.

Energy efficient measures in major MSME clusters in the state have estimated to save electrical energy to the tune of 65 MU in the sea food processing sector in Bhimavaram and 12 MU in the foundry cluster and thermal energy equivalent to 2,400 metric tons of coal in the refractory cluster in East Godavari district, Sethi highlighted while sharing data from TERI’s research. In all the three clusters, it was expected to reduce around 65,000 tonnes of CO2 (carbon dioxide) per annum.

Further, Chandrasekhara Reddy, CEO of Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) spoke about the IoT-based energy-efficiency technology project that was recognised at the national level and was implemented in the state in around 65 MSME units.

Also Read: Bank credit to retail, wholesale trade jumps 16% YoY in November: RBI data

Andhra Pradesh was in the process of identifying the areas with energy saving potential and adopting latest technologies in around 98,000 MSMEs and 19 sub-sectors of MSMEs in a phased manner, said Reddy. The sub-sectors include metal processing units, food processing units, fisheries, foundry, ceramics, refractory, poultry, spinning and cold storage.