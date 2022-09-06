Rajasthan govt signs MoUs and LOIs worth Rs 10.44 trillion a month before Invest Rajasthan Summit, says the state’s Industries Minister Shakuntala Rawat

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: The Minister of Industries, Rajasthan, Shakuntala Rawat said that the state government has been able to sign memorandum of understanding (MOUs) and letter of intent (LoIs) worth Rs 10.44 trillion, ahead of the Invest Rajasthan 2022 Summit to be held in Jaipur on October 7-8, reported Business Standard.

The state signed MoUs and LoIs are in areas like mining and minerals, agriculture and agro-processing, tourism, textile, engineering, chemical and petrochemicals, health and medical, logistics, energy, and handicraft, as per the report.

Rajasthan is poised to take momentous steps towards industrialisation, highlighted Rawat. The minister also confirmed that the summit will be attended by industry bigwigs.

“Around 3,000 delegates are expected to attend and participate in the conclaves on tourism, non-resident Rajasthanis, micro, small and medium enterprises, agribusiness, start-ups, and future-ready sectors,” said Rawat while addressing the media.

The additional chief secretary, Government of Rajasthan, Veenu Gupta said the summit has received interest from local business owners, in addition to investors from India and abroad. Over 4,190 MoUs/LoIs have been received at the different national and international investor meets and interactions held in the run-up to the summit, according to Business Standard.

To heighten awareness, the government is conducting an Invest Rajasthan quiz, starting Monday, mentioned Gupta.

Around 40 per cent of the MoUs/LoIs received have been implemented or are in the advanced stage of implementation, the report said.