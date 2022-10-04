Rajasthan govt signs 4192 MoUs ahead of the Investment Summit 2022

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Rajasthan Government on Monday signed 4192 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), and Letters of Intent (LoIs) involving investment commitment worth Rs 10.44 lakh crore ahead of the Investment Rajasthan Summit 2022.

The two-day summit starting from October 7 will see a participation of nearly 3000 Indian as well as foreign delegates. Rajasthan’s Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will inaugurate the summit at Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC) and the theme decided for this year is ‘Committed Delivered’.

Gehlot said that MoUs and LoIs were signed with companies during various road shows in the cities of the country and abroad from November last year to September this year. Out of them, 520 MoUs/LoIs have been executed and 1,160 are under execution.

Speaking at a press conference, Gehlot said that parallel sectoral conclaves will also be held in the two-day programmes. The inauguration of some of the projects for which MoUs have been signed will be done during the summit but no new MoU will be signed.

The state government has taken several important steps in the interest of investors and introduced Rajasthan investment promotion scheme-2019, handicrafts policy, MSME policy etc, said Gehlot.

According to an official note, industrialists L N Mittal, Gautam Adani, C K Birla, Anil Agrawal etc. are also attending the summit.

The summit will hold an MSME conclave on the second day of the event on October 8. Other programs such as NRI conclave, Future Ready Sectors conclave, Startup conclave, Tourism Conclave and Agribusiness conclave are scheduled for October 7. The chief minister mentioned that time has come to provide social security to people.

Rajasthan Govt in September approved an additional financial support of Rs 100 crore for a scheme to promote small businesses, as per the state’s Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR). A week before the announcement of this financial support, Rajasthan’s Industries and Commerce Minister Shakuntala Rawat launched the state’s MSME Policy 2022 to provide financial and technical assistance in order to enhance the contribution of MSMEs to the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GSDP) as well as exports.