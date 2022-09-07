Rajasthan govt is likely to launch an entrepreneurship promotion scheme for Tribals and Dalits before assembly polls

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Rajasthan government may launch Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Rajasthan Dalit, Tribal Entrepreneurship Promotion Scheme to ensure economic growth of Dalits and Tribals, ahead of the assembly polls due next year, as per the report by Hindustan Times.

With the objective to provide growth prospects and self-employment opportunities for the youth, the government is expected to introduce the entrepreneurship scheme for Dalits and tribals.

Also Read: Work from office: 60% of small businesses working all days from office currently, says Colliers survey

In selective industries set up under the scheme, there will be a provision of 10 per cent participation of the state, subject to a maximum of ₹25 lakh per unit; and 100 per cent reimbursement of State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) for a period of 7 years, according to the report.

The state’s chief minister, Ashok Gehlot has approved the draft of the scheme, which will ensure full time training for several trades and products of MSME sector in collaboration with Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), said a senior official familiar with the development.

“For the same, an incubation center will be set up, where the trainees will be given necessary information related to establishment of the enterprise, selection of the project, preparation of the project report, practical training on advance machines for setting up the enterprise, technical and efficiency enhancement, operation of the enterprise, marketing of the products, financial transactions. There will be residential training in form and procedure, account maintenance, among others,” he added.

Also Read: MSE-CDP: Projects completed under govt’s MSE cluster development programme in FY22 lowest in 5 years

The official also mentioned that there will be a provision of 10% participation of Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation Ltd (RIICO) and Rajasthan Venture Capital Fund in the selected industries being set up under this scheme, subject to a maximum of ₹25 lakh per unit. Young entrepreneurs will get benefits from this partnership to get technical and various other approvals, as per the report.

Besides, the official stated that a total burden of ₹525 crore will come on the state government from grants such as margin money, CGST and interest in the next five financial years, said the report.