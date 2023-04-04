Quick guide: Now apply for your TAN, DSC, TIN through these easy steps online

Ease of doing business for MSMEs: Through loads of paperwork in starting or running a venture, understanding and having TAN, DSC, and TIN are among basic compliances for a promoter to adhere to. Here’s how one can apply for them online:

TAN

Visit https://tin.tin.nsdl.com/tan/index.htm and click on ‘Online Application for TAN (Form 49B)’

Select ‘Category of Deductors’ from the dropdown menu and click on ‘Select’

Fill out the requisite details on the form (Fill all mandatory fields (marked with *)

Fill out column ‘C’ in the case of a company with details including the name of the person, designation of the person responsible for paying/collecting tax.

Add the address and other details and sign the document and submit the form.

Pay fee of Rs 65 and an acknowledgement slip will be generated

Save and print the slip and send it along with the required documents at Protean eGov Technologies Limited, 4th floor, Sapphire Chambers, Baner Road, Baner Pune – 411015.

The envelope should be superscribed as ‘APPLICATION FOR TAN – Acknowledgment Number’

TAN is allotted and delivered to the applicant within two weeks.

DSC

Visit any of the licensed certifying authority’s websites. The list is available at http://www.cca.gov.in/licensed_ca.html.

Look for the Digital Certification Services section and select the one applicable for ‘organisation’.

Download the registration form and fill out details including Class of DSC as Class 3, applicant name and contact, address, GST details, identity and address proof, and declaration and sign the document.

A demand draft (DD) or cheque will be required in the name of the local certifying authority.

Send the application along with the cheque or DD to the authority. DSC is issued in around five days.

The cost for DSC varies with different certifying authorities and based on the validity period of one year and two years from around Rs 300 to Rs 2,000.

TIN

TIN was replaced by Goods and Services Tax Identification Number (GSTIN) after the implementation of GST in the country. GST registration has two parts – A and B. Here’s how you can register your micro enterprise with GST online:

Part A:

Go to gst.gov.in, and click on Services. Under services, click on Registration and New Registration.

In the ‘I am a’ drop-down list, select Taxpayer as the type of taxpayer to be registered.

In the State/UT and District drop-down list, select the state for which registration is required and the district.

In the ‘Legal Name of the Business’ field, enter the name of your business as per PAN details.

In the ‘Permanent Account Number (PAN)’ field, enter the PAN of your business or the PAN of the Proprietor along with the email address and mobile number. Enter the captcha and click on Proceed.

Your existing and pending applications (colour coded) for registration on the PAN provided will be displayed in the next window. Green colour indicates approved applications, red ones are for rejected applications and orange ones are for pending applications. Click on Proceed.

Enter OTP received on your mobile number and email ID and click on Proceed.

Your system-generated 15-digit Temporary Reference Number (TRN) will be displayed and sent on your mobile and email.

Within 15 days of generating TRN, you need to complete Part B of the application.

Part B:

Go to gst.gov.in, and click on Services. Under services, click on Registration and New Registration.

Select Temporary Reference Number (TRN), enter your TRN and captcha and click on Proceed.

Verify OTP sent to your mobile number and email ID.

A ‘Dashboard’ will come up with your application’s details under ‘My Saved Application’. Your application status will be shown as ‘Draft’. Click on the edit (image of a pen) icon under ‘Action’.

A new page will be displayed with 10 different tabs — Business Details, Promoter/ Partners, Authorized Signatory, Authorized Representative, Principal Place of Business, Additional Places of Business, Goods and Services, State Specific Information, Aadhaar Authentication and Verification. Click each tab to enter the details.

Once all details are filled in, select the name of the authorized signatory from the ‘Name of Authorized Signatory’ drop-down list.

In the Place field, enter the place where the form was filed, for example, Delhi, Mumbai etc. \

The application now needs to be digitally signed using Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) or e-sign wherein OTP will be sent to the Aadhaar-registered mobile number or e-verification code (EVC) wherein OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number.

Message for application ‘Success’ will be displayed.

You will receive acknowledgement of the successful application on your registered mobile number and email ID with the Application Reference Number (ARN).

The status of your application can be tracked under ‘Track Application Status’ on the GST portal.

The registration takes around six days to assign the 15-digit Goods and Services Taxpayer Identification Number (GSTIN) and registration certificate in Form GST REG-06.

