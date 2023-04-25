Public procurement: Check out latest procedure for sellers to register on GeM portal here

Ease of doing business for MSMEs: In order to streamline and make the public procurement process transparent, the government in August 2016 had launched its business-to-government (B2G) e-commerce portal Government eMarketplace (GeM). The platform enables MSMEs and other sellers to sell directly to government departments and public sector units (PSUs). So far, goods worth Rs 4.02 crore have been procured by nearly 68,000 buyer organisations from over 60 lakh sellers registered on the platform, of which 8.70 lakh are micro and small enterprise (MSE) sellers, as per data available on the platform.

In order to register on GeM, a seller would require a mobile number linked to his/her Aadhaar and a NIC (National Informatics Centre) registered email ID. Here’s the simple online process for an enterprise to register on GeM:

Visit sign up page for sellers mkp.gem.gov.in/registration/signup#!/seller on GeM

Select the business type (proprietorship, firm, company, trust or central/state government) from the drop-down menu under ‘Pre-Requisites’

Check the boxes seeking required personal and business details for registration and click on ‘Proceed’

Read and agree to the Terms and Conditions and click on ‘Proceed’

The ‘Registration’ page will come up with four tabs – Organisation Details, Personal Verification, Email Verification and User Credentials

Enter your business name under Organisation Details and click on ‘Next’

Select the option between Aadhaar and Personal Pan for personal verification

Enter details and click on ‘Verify’

Enter your mobile number and verify it via OTP. Enter OTP and click on ‘Verify OTP’

Select your role – Proprietor or Karta — in the organisation and click on ‘Next’

Verify email ID and click on Verify OTP

Enter a User ID and Password and click on ‘Create Account’

Link the bank account to the GeM portal and deposit the ‘Caution Money’

For sellers with a turnover less than Rs 1 crore, the caution money is Rs 5,000 and for sellers with a turnover more than Rs 1 crore but less than Rs 10 crore, the caution money is Rs 10,000. For sellers with a turnover more than Rs 10 crore, the caution money is Rs 25,000. There are no charges for registration

In case the seller is an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), he/she needs to get a Vendor Assessment report as per the process notified on GeM

List goods and services to your profile on GeM to participate in bids and accept orders on the portal

