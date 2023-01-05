Provide power subsidy to weavers in the state: UP CM Yogi

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath said that power subsidy should be provided to the 2.5 lakh weavers in the state for improving their productivity and economic wellbeing.

He added that the power corporation should start taking preparatory measures to offer the subsidy to weavers which, in turn, would also help in preventing electricity theft.

The minister reviewed a presentation regarding the MSME Weaver Scheme and discussed issues related to the consumption of electricity and the subsidy provided to the sector with the officials.

Suggestions and feedback from weavers at key weaving business centres such as Ambedkar Nagar, Varanasi, Mau, Gorakhpur and Meerut should be taken, he added. In addition, the chief minister emphasised on increasing the use of solar power in the weaving sector.

“Currently, we are giving subsidies of up to Rs 30,000 for installing solar panels. Weavers must be encouraged similarly and work should progress on mission mode,” he said.

Focusing on the usage of modern technology, Adityanath said that weavers should be encouraged to upgrade their products and designs as per market requirements, and embrace new technologies.

Meanwhile, a 1,000-acre textile park would be developed in Uttar Pardesh’s Lucknow and Hardoi districts under the Prime Minister Mitra Park scheme and the land for the project has been identified, UP Handloom and Textile Industry Minister Rakesh Sachan had said in October. Developers of the textile park will also get an electricity tariff subsidy of Rs 2 per kilovolts for a period of five years, under the PM Mitra scheme, subject to a maximum of Rs 60 lakh per year per textile park.