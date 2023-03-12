PM Vishwakarma Yojana: Our aim is to turn artisans into big entrepreneurs of tomorrow, says PM Modi

Ease of doing business for MSMEs: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the PM Vishwakarma Yojana will immensely benefit crores of artisans with holistic institutional support provided by the government to every artisan. PM Modi said the government will ensure the artisans get loans easily, their skills are enhanced and they receive all kinds of technical support. “Our aim is to turn today’s artisans into big entrepreneurs of tomorrow,” he said discussing digital empowerment, brand promotion and market access of the products made by artisans.

Addressing the post-budget webinar on the scheme, PM Modi said that given the importance of sustainability in the business model of artisans, “we are also working on improving the products they make with attractive designing, packaging and branding. In this, the needs of the customers are also being taken care of. We are not only eyeing the local market but also targetting the global market.”

The PM Vishwakarma Yojana was announced in the budget in February for traditional artisans and craftspeople to enable them to improve the quality, scale and reach of their products to integrate them with the MSME value chain.

PM Modi urged all stakeholders to discuss among themselves and prepare a strong action plan to reach out to artisans who live in very remote areas as well. “There are many of them (artisans) who can become suppliers and producers for our MSME sector. The industrial world can increase production by linking these people with their needs. The industry can also provide them skill and quality training,” he added. Besides, MSMEs and the industry, PM Modi also highlighted banks’ role to finance artisans.

Currently, a number of artisans and weavers are part of e-commerce marketplaces such as Amazon and Flipkart to sell their products online across the country. For instance, under its Samarth initiative since 2019, Flipkart has supported over 1.5 million sellers, weavers, and artisans.

Stressing the role of digital platforms in promoting artisans, PM Modi said startups can create a huge market for handicraft products through e-commerce model. “These products can also get assistance from startups in better technology, design, packaging and financing. I hope that the partnership with the private sector will be further strengthened through PM-Vishwakarma Yojana. With this, we will be able to take full advantage of the power of innovation and business acumen of the private sector.”

