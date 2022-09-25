PM Narendra Modi: Break all records this festive season to buy products of khadi, handloom, handicrafts

Ease of doing business for MSMEs: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to ‘break all records’ in buying khadi products and handicrafts this festive season as part of the Vocal for Local campaign. In his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said “this campaign is also special because during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, we are also onwards with the goal of a self-reliant India. Which, in the real sense, will be a true tribute to the freedom fighters. That’s why I request you to break all the records this time to buy these products of Khadi, handloom or handicrafts.”

PM Modi also requested people to pledge to “intensify the campaign’ on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti this year by purchasing local products. “After all, the true joy of this festival is also when everyone becomes a part of it. Therefore, people associated with the work of local products also have to be supported by us. A good way is to include these types of products in whatever gifts we give during the festival,” he added. The Prime Minister urged the use of non-plastic bags to promote traditional bags made of jute, cotton, banana fibre, etc.

The festive season this year is expected to see 28 per cent growth in e-commerce sales to $11.8 billion from last year’s festive season, according to consulting firm Redseer. The first week of the festival season, which began with online sales by Amazon and Flipkart on September 23, is expected to garner sales of $5.9 billion. Fashion, mobiles, electronics, and large appliances are expected to be among the top categories.

Meanwhile, khadi and village industries had clocked Rs 1.15 lakh crore turnover in FY22 on the back of the government’s aim to promote khadi, compared to Rs 95,741 crore in FY21. In June this year, Textiles Minister Piyush noted that the government has a database of 30 lakh artisans and “if we could focus on increasing the income of the artisan by even Rs 1000 per month, it could lead to transformation in their lives.” Handicraft exports had surged from Rs 25,680 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 33,253 crore in 2021-22.

