PM Modi urges businesses to utilise the government’s food processing PLI scheme

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged businesses to take benefit of the the central government’s PLI (Production Linked Incentive) scheme for food processing.

Hailing the food sector as one of the richest and diverse sectors of the state, the Prime Minister said that UP has multiple opportunities in dairy, fisheries, agriculture and food processing.

Modi was speaking at the launch of the three-day long Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 organised in Lucknow that brought together policymakers, industry leaders, think tanks and leaders to explore business opportunities in the state.

He said that to improve production, the government is looking to utilise state-of-the-art technology starting from input to harvest for farmers, adding that food processing is still a sector with limited privatisation.

In addition to that, PM Modi highlighted that the state has a strong and vibrant network of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) along with traditional businesses who are equipped with the latest technology.

To encourage the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country, the Prime Minister spoke about the state’s role in promoting startups in the country. He said, the UP Government has set a target to establish 100 incubators and three state-of-the-art centres in the upcoming years.

He underlined, Uttar Pradesh is one of the biggest textile hubs as it has the country that have textile clusters such as Bhadohi’s carpet cluster and Varanasi silk cluster.

Besides, the state has more than 60 per cent share in mobile phone manufacturing and a sizable share in mobile components manufacturing, said Modi. Furthermore, Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a champion in developing a strong supply chain in electric mobility, he added.

The inaugural of the Investors Summit was attended by the Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Minister of State for Industry and Commerce, Anupriya Patel among others.

