Plans to modernise Sevagram Industrial Area within 2.5 years: MSME Minister Narayan Rane

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: The Union Minister for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), Narayan Rane on Sunday said that the MSME ministry is planning to modernise the Sevagram Industrial Area in Maharashtra within the time period of two and a half years.

Addressing the inauguration function of Sevagram Industrial Area Festival in Wardha, Rane said that the ministry has formed a committee for the development of the Industrial Area.

It is necessary to convince the world about the importance of khadi and a large industrial sector can be created for the same, said Rane. He also said that there is a huge opportunity for tourism business in the country.

The union government is committed to make efforts to give a new identity to the Sevagram Ashram and Wardha district as tourist center, he added.

Stating that many large-scale development works are going on in various places in the country, the minister said that the citizens should come forward and take advantage of this development.

Rane also highlighted that our nation needs to be self-sufficient to realise the India of Mahatma Gandhi’s dream, asserting that there is no alternative to industrialisation.

Speaking at the event, Union Minister of State for MSME, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma said that MSME have greatly contributed to the progress of the nation. He further said that the MSME Idea fund launched on March 10, 2022 is getting great response and so far 287 ideas and 1196 trademarks have been registered.

Moreover, the minister mentioned that a technology center will be set up at Butibori Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) in Nagpur and it will benefit the local youth.

Sevagram Industrial Zone was created to generate employment through agriculture and village industry.