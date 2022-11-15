Plan another exhibition to support MSMEs and women entrepreneurs next year: Piyush Goyal

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal said more exhibitions similar to India International Trade Fair (IITF) must be organised to demonstrate swadeshi capabilities and its emerging strength, as per a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI).

The minister inaugurated the India International Trade Fair (IITF) in Delhi on Monday and said that women entrepreneurs and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) can be especially encouraged to participate during the next exhibition in the summer of 2023.

“Capabilities of India have increased significantly…Can we consider organising (a) similar fair (like IITF), twice a year particularly in summers, as people cross Delhi to visit North India. We should consider that fair in May-June and focus on startups, MSMEs and trade associations…Can we organise a swadeshi (indigenous) fair to showcase our swadeshi capabilities,” Goyal said.

India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) can consider organizing the proposed fair on a no profit, no loss basis to popularise it, Goyal suggested.

The Industry Minister highlighted the importance of the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences & Exhibitions) sector and said that ITPO and IITF can consider developing some courses to train professionals who can help tap the sector.

Stressing on the quality of products, he said, “We also need to ensure that only quality products are displayed at such fairs.” In addition to that, local fairs can be organised, especially around festive and tourist seasons to encourage traditional and local handicrafts and handlooms.

“A fair can be considered at Ayodhya during Ram Navami or Diwali. It can become an attractive destination for tourists also,” Goyal suggested.

During the event, Sunil Barthwal, Secretary, Department of Commerce said that states and districts are being engaged to push India’s exports and they are formulating export plans for the same.

In the ongoing 14-day long IITF 2022, around 2500 domestic and foreign exhibitors from countries including the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates are exhibiting their products.

Bihar, Jharkhand and Maharashtra are partner states in the fair this year, while Uttar Pradesh and Kerala are the focus states. Leh-Ladakh is participating in the IITF for the first time.

Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Belarus, Iran, Nepal, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, and the UK are among the 12 countries participating from across the world.

Central ministries, commodity boards, state-owned units like the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Department of Income Tax, customs, Ministry of Ayush, National Jute Board, and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will also display the achievements of their sectors.

The timings of the fair are 10.00 am to 7.30 pm from November 14 to 26 and 10.00 am to 4.30 pm on 27th November.