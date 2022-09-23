Over 120 MSMEs helped in building two Diving Support Vessels for Indian Navy

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: The Indian Navy launched two indigenously designed and built Diving Support Vessels (DSVs), Nistar and Nipun, on Thursday, reported Press Trust of India. More than 120 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) were involved in the project of building both the DSVs, said the Navy in a statement.

The vessels were launched in presence of Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar in Visakhapatnam. The project was being executed with support from Indian industry, primarily MSME firms who have supplied yard material, equipment and services. Shipyard is built extensively using the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal for procuring material and services for the project.

Indigenously designed and built at Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), these ships are a true testimonial to ‘Aatmanirbharta’. They are self-sustaining platforms which can operate at sea for prolonged durations, the Navy’s statement read.

Admiral R Hari Kumar addressing the launch event described the DSVs as a “coming of age of the expertise and experience resident in India’s shipbuilding industry”.

The Navy informed that about 80 per cent of the contents of the vessels were made in the country, which is a major step towards ‘self-reliance’. The project generated local employment opportunities too, it said.

“It is a matter of great pride and privilege to be here on this historic occasion of the launch of two sophisticated and key platforms of the Indian Navy. Once commissioned, these indigenous Diving Support Vessels or DSVs will serve as INS Nipun and INS Nistar,” the Navy chief said in his address.

He added that 43 out of the total 45 ships and submarines presently under construction are being built at shipyards across the country, the report highlighted.

Kumar said the indigenous ship building projects generate employment and promote skill development in the country. He said the vessels will enhance Indian Navy’s prominence as a trustworthy force and first responder to undertake critical operations such as submarine rescue operations in the Indian Ocean Region once Nistar and Nipun were commissioned.

He reiterated that these ships combined with the recently commissioned INS Vikrant, the first inigenous Aircraft carrier, will strengthen their stature as a ‘Builders Navy’ and a capable force to undertake ‘multidimensional and multi-spectral operations’.

The two DSVs will be deployed for deep sea diving and submarine rescue operations after they are commissioned and will be able to conduct search and rescue and helicopter operations.