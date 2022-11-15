Out of the 205 MSMEs, 74 per cent are led by women entrepreneurs in the MSME Pavilion at the India International Trade Fair in Delhi

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME), Narayan Rane on Tuesday inaugurated the MSME Pavilion at the ongoing 41st India International Trade Fair (IITF) in New Delhi.

This year, the MSME pavilion has the highest ever participation of women led enterprises with 74 per cent of the MSMEs led by women entrepreneurs, mentioned the MSME Ministry in its official statement.

The launch of the Pavilion in the Hall No. 4 of the IITF at Pragati Maidan was also attended by the Minister of State (MoS) for MSME, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma.

During the ceremony, Rane said that the fair will provide an opportunity to MSME entrepreneurs from different districts, especially women, Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes to showcase their skills and products and create new opportunities for growth.

The minister met many exhibitors participating in the MSME pavilion where 205 MSMEs are displaying their products across 26 sectors such as textiles, food, metallurgy, fragrances, footwear, toys, chemicals, electrical, leather, plastic, rubber, stone gem and jewellery among others.

On the occasion of the 2nd Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, the Union Minister highlighted the contribution of tribal communities in the nation’s history and culture and underscored the need to re-energize the efforts for socio-economic development of tribal regions.

Meanwhile, the Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said more exhibitions similar to IITF must be organised and women entrepreneurs and MSMEs can be especially encouraged to participate in the next exhibition. He suggested organizing local fairs especially around festive and tourist seasons to encourage traditional and local handicrafts and handlooms.