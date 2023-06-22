Online FSSAI license: How to apply for a food license as a food business operator; check latest procedure

New FSSAI license application: The FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) food license, also known as the FSSAI registration or FSSAI certificate, is a mandatory requirement for any food business operator (FBO) in India. It is a legal document that certifies that the food business complies with the food safety regulations and quality standards set by the FSSAI. Without a valid license, a food business is considered illegal and may face penalties or even closure.

By obtaining the license, FBOs commit to following guidelines, which include proper hygiene, handling, storage, and processing practices, that helps in maintaining the safety of the food being served or sold. Moreover, displaying a valid FSSAI license reassures consumers that the food business operates in compliance with food safety standards. Also, having the license can enhance the reputation of a food business as it demonstrates a commitment to food safety and quality, which can attract more customers and help in building a strong brand image.

How to apply for an FSSAI food license online

Visit foscos.fssai.gov.in and click on ‘Apply for New License/Registration’

Select ‘General’ if your establishment is at a location other than a railway station, airport or seaport. Likewise, if your establishment is at railway station, select Railway Station’ and if it is near airport or seaport, select ‘Airport/Seaport’ For instance, select ‘General’ and on the new page select your state

Select your category of business – Manufacturing, Trade/Retail, Food Services, Central Govt. Agencies, Head Office Select Manufacturing if you are processing dairy products, vegetable oil units, meat products, food processing units including repackers etc. Select Trade/Retail if you conducting food business activities such as storing, wholesaling, retailing, distributing, transporting, food vending agencies, supplying, marketing etc. Select Food Services if you are involved in food activities related to the preparation and serving of fresh food and drinks such as hawkers, canteen, caterer, restaurant Select Central Govt. Agencies if you are conducting food business activities such as canteen or catering services, storing, wholesaling, retailing, distributing food products in establishments and units under central government agencies Select Head Office if you are carrying out food business activities in more than one state with the same company/organisation name

Under your respective category, let’s say manufacturing, select your business type. You can add multiple business types from your category and click on ‘Proceed’ The ‘View Eligibility’ will come up showing licenses you are eligible for

Click on ‘You are eligible for Registration, click here to proceed’

‘Form A: Application for Registration under Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006’ will appear on the screen

Under Applicant Details, enter your or company name and your designation whether an individual, partner, proprietor etc

Enter the address of the premises where your food business is located along with the correspondence address, contact details and number of years (up to 5 years) you want to apply for

Under ‘Details of food items proposed to be manufactured or sold’, select the name of your food category from the dropdown such as confectionary, bakery products, egg products, prepared foods, fruits and vegetables and click on ‘Save & Add’, you can multiple categories

If you have a ‘Foods Safety Mitra’ (FSM) number, enter the same FSM is an individual professionally trained and certified by FSSAI who assists in compliances related to FSS Act, Rules & Regulations

Under ‘Other Details’, enter details such as date of start of business, source of water supply and whether any electric power is used in the manufacturing of food items; click on ‘Save & Next’

The list of food categories selected will appear, click on ‘Proceed’

Under ‘Sign Up Details’, enter your primary and secondary contact details

Under Login Credential, you will see your Login ID generated by the portal, create a password, enter captcha, and click on ‘Submit’

Enter the verification code sent to the registered mobile number and click on ‘Submit’

Your sign up will be successful, click on ‘OK’

Now you need to upload documents such as your photo and ID proof

Next, under ‘Other Document’, upload any state specific document such as proof of premises, health NOC, NOC by the municipality, etc.

Check the declaration box and pay the certificate fee which would be around Rs 100

Next, you will have to e-sign the certificate, enter your mobile number in the ‘e-sign’ box that will come on the screen and click on ‘Proceed’

Enter the verification code sent to your mobile, and click on ‘Proceed’

You will get an acknowledgement slip along with the application reference number to track your application

The application is usually approved in around a week’s time following which the certificate will be available on the portal to download

