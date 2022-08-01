One District, One Product: Railway stations in UP to promote ODOP items under One Station, One Product scheme

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Railways stations in Uttar Pradesh will act as promotional hubs under the state government’s One Station, One Product (OSOP) scheme to showcase destinations for UP’s One District, One Product (ODOP) scheme, The Times of India reported on Monday. Products of respective districts selected under the ODOP scheme will be displayed at the most-visited and primary platform of all the railway stations of the particular district as part of the OSOP initiative.

For instance, all the railway stations falling within the Ayodhya district will showcase jaggery, which is the ODOP of Ayodhya. Similarly, stations falling under other districts such as Sultanpur or Prayagraj will feature a variety of exquisite Moonj (a type of wild grass) items. ODOP scheme was launched by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to promote indigenous products of 75 districts of the state.

According to the report, Navneet Sehgal, Additional Chief Secretary, MSME, recently had a discussion on this project with concerned railway officials. People will have a home delivery option for the products along with a new range of goods available with changing vendors.

Subscribe to Financial Express SME newsletter now: Your weekly dose of news, views, and updates from the world of micro, small, and medium enterprises

The stalls of products at platforms will be permanent as well as on trolleys with a 15-day rent of Rs 1,000 to be borne by the MSME Department. The department will prepare the list of vendors under the initiative and their rotation as well.

“UP has emerged as the favourite destination of tourists in the last five years. Therefore, the OSOP scheme will further expand the scope of ODOP and will further accelerate its success,” the report quoted Sehgal as saying.

According to the ODOP scheme’s website, some of the key products district-wise selected are leather and handmade products made from stone and marble from Agra, musical instruments and readymade garments from Amroha, Aligarh’s locks and metal handicrafts, soft toys from Jhansi, Meerut’s sports products, etc.