Now govt will help MSMEs, startups sell their products; launches initiative to showcase solutions

Food Processing Industries Joint Secretary Minhaj Aalam stressed on promoting food processing in India (Image: Reuters)

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: To help commercialisation of food processing and agriculture products made by startups, small businesses or to help them move products from lab to market, the government will be hosting a series of demo days showcasing such products that are government-funded. Atal Innovation Mission along with Niti Aayog, Ministry of Food Processing Industries and Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare organised the first demo day on Wednesday in Delhi. “We are sure that such initiatives will help take the technologies from lab to market, building a collaborative ecosystem. AIM, NITI Aayog will continue to make many such efforts towards making India, the innovation capital of the world,” R Ramanan, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission said.

Food Processing Industries Joint Secretary Minhaj Aalam stressed on promoting food processing in India given the “huge loss” the country is facing with respect to recycling of food. “India is facing issues related to post-harvest crop processing which needs to be addressed,” he said. A study by the ministry through Central Institute of Post-Harvest Engineering and Technology, Ludhiana claimed close to 1 lakh crore of food products being wasted every year. Hence, the processing is required to be enhanced from the current average of 10 per cent in comparison to 50 per cent in other countries.

Also read: MSME Restructuring Window: Delay in recognition of Rs 16,000 crore NPAs likely

Aalam added that the ministry is offering grant and networking support with the help of Atal Innovation Mission, Niti Aayog under ARISE scheme to entrepreneurs and MSMEs in setting up food processing units. MSMEs found significant mention in this year’s budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman last week. The minister had proposed a new logistics policy to make MSMEs more competitive. “National Logistics Policy will be revealed soon, creating a single-window e-logistics market. It will focus on making MSMEs more competitive,” Sitharaman said. The minister also said that a new scheme will be launched to achieve higher export credit. The scheme will offer higher insurance cover, reduced premium for small exporters and simplified procedure for claim settlements.