No place for women entrepreneurs? This decade India’s women-led businesses to create millions of jobs

Women entrepreneurs to create millions of jobs by 2030.

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Indian women entrepreneurs are likely to create 150–170 million jobs– over 25 per cent of the new jobs required for the working-age population by 2030, said a report by Bain & Company and Google. India is estimated to witness 13.5–15.7 million women-owned businesses currently in six leading segments. These businesses are around 20 per cent of all businesses today. Currently, the majority of women-owned ventures are single-person businesses wherein rural non-farm home-based business owners form the largest share of 38 per cent followed by urban self-employed women entrepreneurs at 31 per cent, who usually work from home, said the report titled Women Entrepreneurship in India – Powering the Economy With Her.

Farm-based business owners at 18 per cent and small business owners at 14 per cent employing less than 10 employees and contributing most to employment generation are other dominant segments. Overall, the women entrepreneurs in India provide direct employment to around 22 to 27 million people currently. “In spite of India’s economic progress in the last decade, women’s participation in the labour force has declined and is expected to be under pressure due to labour trends, technological disruption and constraining social barriers,” said Megha Chawla, Partner Bain & Company. Interactions with over 60 women entrepreneurs apart from the survey of over 1,100 women across rural, semi-urban and urban India were conducted for the report.

According to the report, out of around 432 million working-age women in India, approximately 343 million are not in paid formal work while around 324 million of these women are not in the labour force and 19 million are in the labour force but not employed. Around 59 per cent women believed working for themselves will cut their dependence on the family while 46 per cent felt it “as a means to break through the glass ceiling,” the report said. The number of women-owned enterprises has grown from 14 per cent to 20 per cent in the past decade, as per government sources, it added.