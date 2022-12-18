No definition of active sellers on GeM, all have equal opportunity to sell: Piyush Goyal

Ease of doing business for MSMEs: All the sellers registered on the government’s e-commerce portal for public procurement Government e-Marketplace (GeM) have equal opportunity to participate in the marketplace and bids even as there is no definition of an active supplier (seller) on GeM, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal informed Rajya Sabha. The minister was recently responding to a question on the number of suppliers who have actively participated in trade activities on the portal out of the total registered.

“There is no definition of an active supplier on GeM. Registered suppliers decide to participate in any bid depending on their interest, availability of products and other factors. All the registered sellers have equal opportunity to participate in the marketplace and bids,” Goyal said. He added that the successful award of an order is contingent on the requirement given by the buyer and the ability of the seller to meet the requirement by offering the most competitive price.

Also read: PM Modi lauds businesses selling on GeM, urges others to do the same

Active sellers in e-commerce parlance are generally the ones who have sold at least one product per month or have at least one product listed for sale. The active seller count helps e-commerce marketplaces in ascertaining important metrics such as total goods sold, total cost to sellers, number of products listed, and overall growth of the marketplace.

Launched in August 2016, GeM had 55.9 lakh sellers and 65,039 buyers as of December 18, 2022. A total of 1.25 crore orders with a transaction value of Rs 3.44 lakh crore were placed so far. Out of the total sellers, 8.30 lakh were micro and small sellers with a 55.31 per cent share in the order value, according to the latest data from the portal.

Also read: Govt’s GeM portal hits 12 million order volume in purchases from MSMEs

The marketplace had achieved Rs 1 lakh crore worth of gross merchandise value (GMV) on November 29 in the current fiscal in comparison to Rs 1.06 lakh crore GMV recorded in the entire FY22. Lauding the achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tweeted, “Excellent news! @GeM_India is a game changer when it comes to showcasing India’s entrepreneurial zeal and furthering transparency. I laud all those who are displaying their products on this platform and urge others to do the same.”

Subscribe to Financial Express SME newsletter now: Your weekly dose of news, views, and updates from the world of micro, small, and medium enterprises