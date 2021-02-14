Nine months since launch, Modi govt’s MSME grievance redressal portal Champions resolves this many cases

The grievances registered on the Champions portal were routed based on the nature of the problem to the concerned branch/bureau/office heads under the MSME Ministry to attend them within three days. (Image: PTI)

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Online portal to resolve MSME grievances Creation and Harmonious Application of Modern Processes for Increasing the Output and National Strength (Champions) launched by the government in June last year has resolved 26,693 complaints as of January 31, 2021, said MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari. The platform was launched in May 2020, as a grievance registration and management system for MSME issues pertaining to finance, raw materials, labour, regulatory permissions, etc., particularly due to the Covid impact. “This covers many aspects of e-governance including grievance redressal and handholding of MSMEs. Through the portal, total 26,693 grievances have been redressed upto 31.01.2021,” Gadkari said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha recently.

Importantly, Gadkari in a video conference with the members of The Institute of the Company Secretaries of India on June 8, 2020, had informed that “as per the eight-day-old data from the portal, which was launched on May 9, 20,461 grievances were received out of which 16,019 grievances have been resolved.” While in a month’s time since launch, the platform had helped resolve over 16,000 grievances, it managed to resolve only another over 10,000 cases in the following nearly eight months. The Champions portal was formally launched by PM Narendra Modi on June 1.

The portal allowed MSME associations, units, employees, and aspiring entrepreneurs, etc. to file complaints, share suggestions or seek information on the available government support to MSMEs. The portal automatically pulled MSME grievances on the government’s Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) or any other portal of the MSME Ministry. The grievances registered on the Champions portal were routed based on the nature of the problem to the concerned branch/bureau/office heads under the MSME Ministry to attend them within three days.

The MSME Ministry had last year also integrated its ideas.msme.gov.in portal to Champions to share their ideas and innovation for public reviews for vetting before sharing them on the Champions portal. The ministry had also set-up Champion Control Rooms at MSME Development Institutes across India to handhold MSMEs in accessing support available through the portal. The control rooms network was created in a “Hub & Spoke Model wherein the Hub was based in the Secretary MSME’s office in Delhi.