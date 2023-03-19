Nearly 60,000 credit, policy-related grievances filed by MSMEs on govt’s Champions portal

Ease of doing business for MSMEs: The MSME ministry’s single-window grievance redressal portal Champions launched for MSMEs in June 2020 has received 59,031 grievances or queries as of February 28, 2023, out of which 58,563 or 99.2 per cent grievances have been replied. The information was shared by the minister of state in the MSME ministry Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

“The queries/grievances are mainly related to policy matters, starter, credit and finance,” Verma said. Till December 31, 2021, based on the data from the ministry’s annual report for the financial year 2021-22, 41,742 grievances were received on the portal, of which 99 per cent stood resolved.

Champions portal, launched among other measures post Covid, operates a Central Control Room and 69 State Control Rooms in a hub-and-spoke model to facilitate MSMEs through grievance redressal and handholding. It routes queries as per the nature of the complaint to respective branch/bureau/office heads in the MSME Ministry to attend to them within three days.

Meanwhile, the MSME ministry based on operational requirements had expanded the scope of the portal by onboarding 25 ministries/departments/ government institutions, 32 state governments, 58 banks/financial institutions/regional rural banks/state finance corporations, 60 central public sector enterprises and other important organizations like FSSAI, BIS and GeM to address issues of MSMEs.

Moreover, the portal has been localised in seven Indian languages viz., Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, and Tamil to increase public outreach and integrated with other portals of the MSME ministry such as delayed payments monitoring portal MSME Samadhaan, MSME registration portal Udyam Registration, etc., Verma said.

Before the Champions portal, as informed by MSME Minister Narayan Rane in the Lok Sabha in March last year, MSME complaints were resolved through the internet grievance monitoring system (IGMS) up to May 31, 2020. IGMS was launched in 2016 and had redressed 15,277 complaints between FY17 and FY21 (May 8, 2020).

