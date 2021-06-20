MSMEs with EM-II, UAM registrations now have time till 2021 end to migrate to Udyam Registration portal

Between September 2015 and June 30 2020 1,02,32,451 (1.02 crore) UAM registrations were recorded.

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Entrepreneur Memorandum – II or Udyog Aadhaar Memorandum (UAM) registrations obtained by MSMEs before June 30, 2020, and valid till March 31, 2021, have been given extension till this year-end. EM-II and UAM were replaced by the new registration portal Udyam Registration in July last year following the revised definition of MSME by the government. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had clarified last year that existing EMs II and/or UAMs of MSMEs obtained before June 30, 2020, will continue to remain valid till March 31, 2021, even as MSMEs had to register on the Udyam Registration portal before March this year.

“Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises has issued an amendment to the original notification No. S.O. 2119 (E) dated 26.06.2020 vide 2347(E) dated 16.06.2021, extending the validity of EM Part-II and UAMs from 31.03.2021 to 31.12.2021. This would facilitate the holders of EM Part-II and UAMs to avail benefits of the provisions under various existing schemes and incentives including Priority Sector Lending benefits of MSME,” MSME Ministry said in a statement.

Small scale industrial units used to register with the District Industries Centres (DICs) before the MSME Development Act, 2006, came into effect. Later under the provisions of the act, entrepreneurs had to file EM-I at DICs before setting up the MSME and EM-II after beginning the production work. Between 2007-2015, 21,96,902 EM-II filings were recorded, and between September 2015 and June 30 2020 1,02,32,451 (1.02 crore) UAM registrations were recorded, according to the MSME Ministry’s annual report 2020-21.

33,55,940 lakh MSMEs were registered on the new portal Udyam registration, according to the available data by the MSME Ministry, at the time of filing this report. “It is expected that existing EM Part-II and UAM holders would be able to migrate to the new system of Udyam Registration, which was launched on 1st July 2020, and would avail the benefits of government schemes, thereby paving the way for strengthening MSMEs and leading to their faster recovery, boost to their economic activity and creation of jobs,” the ministry added. MSMEs would be able to register on the portal free of cost and without any documents except PAN and Aadhaar card.