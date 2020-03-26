MSMEs welcome govt’s decision to bear EPF contribution; to help small businesses in these key areas

EPF rules mandate a 12 per cent contribution by both employee and employer from the monthly salary.

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s decision on Thursday for the government to bear the 24 per cent contribution of both employee and employer combined to the Employees’ Provident Fund for the coming three months is welcoming for small businesses, said MSME sector experts. The move will help MSMEs in terms of better cash flows and liquidity. “This is good in terms of cash flows for MSMEs. Also since one doesn’t know whether this lockdown would continue beyond April 14, MSME would not be worried about the deadline of payments. Hence, there would be no violation on account of missing the deadline even as they won’t have to worry about interest or penalty for late payments,” Sanjay Bhatia, President, FICCI-CMSME told Financial Express Online. The announcement will be applicable from April 1, 2020.

EPF rules mandate a 12 per cent contribution by both employee and employer from the monthly salary. However, this relief isn’t for every MSME. Businesses having up to 100 employees and 90 per cent of them earning less than Rs 15,000 per month would be able to avail this benefit. As per the EPF rules, an employer and employee both contribute 12 per cent of the monthly salary to the EPF account. “The move will provide some relief in these tough times to MSMEs. Those employees on wages below Rs 15,000 would take home a little more. But even with this, it is going to be very difficult for these SMEs to survive this downturn,” Akash Gehani, COO and Co-founder, Instamojo told Financial Express.