MSMEs should switch to making EVs instead of combustion engines, said MSME Ministry’s D Chandrasekhar

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: MSMEs producing parts for internal combustion engine vehicles (ICEVs) in Coimbatore should switch to manufacturing Electric Vehicles (EVs) for survival, said D Chandrasekhar, Additional Development Commissioner, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Government of India.

As per the report in the Times of India (TOI), Chandrasekhar was addressing the seminar on pioneering a clean and just ICEV-EV transition for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Coimbatore organized by World Resources Institute-India at Codissia trade fair complex.

The official added that 20 MSME technological centres and 100 sub-centres would come up in India at a cost of ₹6,000 crore in the next two to three years under the hub-and-spoke model.

He also mentioned that the common facility centres were being developed across India for MSMEs and 90 of the 100 such proposed centres are operational.

“Tamil Nadu has received 26 common facility centres and 20 more are in the pipeline, the highest in the country,” highlighted Chandrasekhar in the seminar.

Chandrasekhar further said that the Centre’s various schemes led to a faster than expected transition to electric vehicles. Now, the number of charging stations and the production of EVs have increased, reported TOI.

He added that the Central government is offering diploma and certificate courses to provide MSMEs with skilled manpower. Currently, the existing facilities allow two lakh students to enroll in these courses and it would be further enhanced to train five lakh students.

The tech centre in Sulur taluk would be commissioned in the next two to three years. “The state government has handed over 13.5 acres of land. Now, the work to prepare a detailed project report is on,” Chandrasekhar said.