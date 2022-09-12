MSME Ministry held an MSME scheme awareness programme at NIT- Tiruchi

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: The awareness programme on the MSME schemes implemented by the Union Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises at the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi, (NIT-T) recently saw participation of more than 50 representatives from various MSME units, as per The Hindu report.

NIT-T is one of the agencies picked for the dissemination of schemes of the MSME Ministry. The Ministry has sanctioned the conduct of 10 such awareness programmes for several industrial sectors, according to the report.

The first awareness programme held at NIT-T was for engineering fabrication and machining sectors located in and around Tiruchi.

MSME Development and Facilitation Office’s Joint Director, S. Suresh Babuji inaugurated the event and highlighted the schemes available for MSMEs, asking the participants to enroll under the Udhayam portal, the report said.

He also encouraged the participants to register themselves for ISO 9000, Zero Defect Zero Effect (ZED) certification and cluster development schemes.

S. Muthukumaran,Dean (Research & Consultancy), NIT-T urged the MSMEs to make use of the government schemes and the infrastructural support available at NIT-T for scaling up.

Technical sessions were managed by the experts in the disciplines of fabrication, machining and laser technology. An NIT-T press release stated that the experts highlighted the start-up ecosystem and the opportunities available for MSMEs, in a panel discussion.