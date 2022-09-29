MSME ministry held a National SC-ST Hub (NSSH) Conclave in Gujarat

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) organized a National SC-ST Hub (NSSH) Conclave in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Wednesday. It was held to spread awareness among the scheduled caste and scheduled tribe entrepreneurs regarding the NSSH Scheme and other schemes of the Ministry.

The conclave provided a platform to aspiring and existing SC-ST entrepreneurs to interact with Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), lending institutions, Government e-Marketplace (GeM), Rural Self Employment Training Institutes (RSETI), Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) etc. More than 300 SC-ST entrepreneurs attended the NSSH conclave.

It was attended by the Member of Parliament & Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Welfare of SC and ST, Dr. Kirit Premjibhai Solanki as Chief Guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Solanki said that more SC-ST entrepreneurs from Gujarat State should take benefits available under the NSSH Scheme. He also urged the bankers present in the audience to prioritize credit support to the SC-ST entrepreneurs so that they may not face any difficulty in increasing their business capacities.

He further highlighted the Prime Minister’s vision of becoming job providers instead of job seekers and emphasised the participation of SC-ST entrepreneurs in strengthening the Indian Economy.

“Given the importance of MSMEs in our economy, it is imperative that focused efforts are made to promote entrepreneurship amongst the youth and create a conducive environment where they can play an integral role in the development of the Indian economy to realize the vision of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat,” said the press statement by the Ministry of MSME.

The conclave had facilitation desks for UDYAM Registration and GeM registrations to help SC-ST MSE participants.

The conclave was also attended by the financial institutions including State Bank of India (SBI) and Yes Bank. These banks provided details regarding various lending schemes pertaining to the MSME sector.

The NSSH scheme launched by the Ministry of MSME is aimed at capacity enhancement and promoting entrepreneurship culture amongst the SC-ST population for enhancing their participation in the public procurement.