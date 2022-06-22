MSME Day: Join us at FE MSME Business Conclave 2022 on enabling transformational growth for small businesses

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: This MSME Day, Financial Express Digital will bring together the who’s who of India’s 6.3-crore strong MSME ecosystem to engage and deliberate on key areas concerning small businesses and decipher the key ingredients required for their next phase of growth. MSME Business Conclave 2022 will be a four-day event beginning June 27 till June 30, unbundling growth levers such as the adoption of digital solutions, enabling credit access, branding and marketing, supply chain gaps, promoting women entrepreneurship, and helping businesses run professionally. To listen to the most prominent voices in the sector, register here.

Organised both virtually and on-ground, the programme will have MSME Minister Narayan Rane as the Chief Guest on June 28th (Day 2 — on ground at Hyatt Regency, Delhi) along with keynotes from MSME Secretary B.B. Swain, Government eMarketplace (GeM) CEO Prashant Kumar Singh, SIDBI Chairman & Managing Director Sivasubramanian Ramann, and NITI Aayog Senior Adviser Anna Roy.

The on-ground programme will also host a masterclass on ‘How Can MSMEs Manage Delay in Payments From Their Buyers?’ by Mukesh Mohan Gupta, President, Chamber of Indian Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (CIMSME) and CEO, Nodefaulters.com. The day-long programme will also have two panel discussions on the subject ‘women entrepreneurship’ and ‘transforming business from a promoter-driven to a professionally-run organisation’.

The conclave would begin virtually on June 27 (Day 1) with a panel discussion on easing the adoption of the latest technology for small businesses followed by a fireside chat with Geeta Gurnani, Country Head, Modern Work, Microsoft India on the adoption of the hybrid work environment among MSMEs. Day 3 would also have a virtual webinar on the role of invoice discounting in helping MSMEs tide over the working capital problem. Also, SIDBI’s Chief General Manager Ravindra Kumar Singh will have a masterclass session on the key schemes for MSMEs to turn their business ‘green’.

MSME Business Conclave would conclude on June 30 (Day 4) with two sessions – first, a masterclass for MSMEs on how creating a lovemark for their products costs less than traditional branding. The second session would be on bridging supply chain gaps for small businesses.

Overall, the conclave would have insights from more than 30 speakers including Bhushan Parekh, Director – SME, CRISIL, Prakash Sankaran, Managing Director and CEO, A. TReDS Ltd, Amar Sapra, Professor, Production and Operations Management, IIM Bangalore, Neeraj Bansal, Co-Head & COO, India Global, KPMG, Neharika Vohra, Vice Chancellor, Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University, Sairee Chahal, Founder & CEO, Sheroes and Mahila Money, and more.

The programme would see participation from MSME promoters, associations, banks, technology firms, fintech companies, payment solution providers, financial services firms, regulatory authorities, and more. Intel, Lenovo, and Microsoft are the title partners for the conclave and CIMSME is the knowledge partner.